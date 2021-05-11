Geojit inks pact with PNB to provide 3-in-1 account

A three-pronged transformation
Geojit Financial Services has entered into an agreement with Punjab National Bank to provide a three-in-one account to the latter’s customers. The new service gives customers who have a savings account with PNB, a PNB demat account and Geojit trading account. The savings and demat account can be opened online in PNB.
The 3-in-1 account makes it easier for PNB customers to transfer funds real time via the payment gateway facility from their savings accounts to meet their investment needs. The trading account, which can be opened online in 15 minutes, provides a seamless interface to invest online in the avenues offered by Geojit, according to the companies.
A PNB spokesperson said, “With this tie-up, our clients can enjoy hassle-free integration across savings, demat and trading accounts. All our clients can now invest in the capital markets, any time, any where. Bank customers can avail Insta Demat Facility through internet banking services for instantaneous and seamless opening of Demat account digitally since September 23, 2020.”
Satish Menon, Executive Director of Geojit, said, “PNB clients can now open a Geojit Trading account online and start investing online in equity as well as Geojit’s Smartfolios product. This will help clients diversify their investments and manage it all through one account.”
Geojit had a similar tie-up with Oriental Bank of Commerce which, along with UBI, has now merged into PNB.
