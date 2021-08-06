Glenmark Life lists with just 4% gain

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Shares of Glenmark Life Sciences on Friday made a lacklustre debut with its shares getting listed at ₹751.20, a 4 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹720 a share on the bourses.
The stock opened at ₹750 on the National Stock Exchange and at ₹751.20 on the BSE. However, after hitting a high of ₹799.95, the stock closed at ₹748.20 on the BSE, up 3.92 per cent. On the NSE, it closed at ₹746, recording a gain of 3.61 per cent.
Around 12.75 lakh shares on the BSE and over 2 crore shares on the NSE were traded during the day. The IPO was subscribed 44.17 times.
Glenmark Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, is a leading developer and manufacturer of select high-value, non-commoditised active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in chronic therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disease, pain management, and diabetes.
The company also manufactures and sells APIs for gastro-intestinal disorders, anti-infectives, and other therapeutic areas
The stock of Glenmark closed 0.38 per cent lower at ₹596.65 on the BSE.
