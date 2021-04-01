Glenmark Life Sciences plans ₹1,500-2,000 cr IPO

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Mumbai-based drug-maker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is readying for an initial public offering of its wholly owned subsidiary Glenmark Life Sciences (GLS), with the firm aiming to raise about ₹1,500-2,000 crore in this financial year.
Glenmark Life Sciences is expected to file a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the markets regulator “soon”, even as it has roped-in Goldman Sachs, Kotak Mahindra Capital, BoFa Securities and DAM Capital as advisers to the issue. GLS, the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) arm of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, intends to use the proceeds to reduce debt, sources close to the development told BusinessLine.
“The IPO size is yet to be finalised, even though the intention is to raise up to ₹2,000 crore. The size would be finalised only at a later stage,” one of the sources said. When contacted, a company spokesperson declined to comment.
The firm, which is primarily into manufacturing and marketing of APIs, has a product portfolio comprising more than 130 APIs and a catalogue of over 270 inventions, which have different degrees of patent protection. The firm, which supplies APIs to more than 700 customers across 65 countries, also develops 10-12 new products every year.
Glenmark Life Sciences has manufacturing operations at Ankleshwar and Dahej in Gujarat for APIs and Mohol and Kurkumbh in Maharashtra for APIs and intermediates. The firm has a production capacity of about 450 MT per annum. GLS’ EBITDA margin for the first nine months of FY21 stood at 29.78 per cent.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Milk vendors, nomadic herders and villagers are the ears and eyes of Radheysham, recently honoured for his ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...