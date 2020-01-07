Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA approval for Deferasirox tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Deferasirox tablets for oral suspension, 125 mg, 250 mg and 500 mg, the generic version of exjade tablets of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges. The tablet is used to treat high levels of iron in the body caused by multiple blood transfusions. According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending November 2019, exjade tablets had annual sales of approximately $106.4 million (about ₹750 crore). Shares of Glenmark Pharma closed at ₹343.15, up 1.03 per cent, on the BSE.