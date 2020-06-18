9.25 am

Broker's call: Mastek (Buy)

Partially consolidated in Q4, Evosys was resilient in the macro environment. It brought $12 million (annualised $80m+) in Q4, reflecting the seasonal pick up and ended FY20 with about 12 per cent growth. The Evosys management tone was positive, expecting 18-20 per cent growth in FY21. Ranked the fourth fastest-growing Indian company in the UK, it is climbing up ranks in Garner’s magic quadrant for Oracle cloud services as well. Margins have fallen to 18-20 per cent (from 22 per cent in FY19), potentially on accelerated investments in the present context.

9.18 am

Opening bell: It is a weak start for Indian equity indices as growing coronavirus cases crushed hopes of a quick economic comeback from the pandemic.

At 9.15 a.m, the Sensex was quoted at 33,491.99, down 15.93 points or 0.05 per cent. The Nifty was down 17.90 points or 0.18 per cent at 9,863.25.

9.12 am

Oil prices fall on demand concerns as coronavirus cases rise

Oil prices fell around 2 per cent on Thursday as a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and the United States renewed fears that people would stay home, stalling a recovery in fuel demand even as lockdowns ease.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 2.1 per cent, or 80 cents, to $37.16 a barrel at 0138 GMT, adding to a loss of 42 cents on Wednesday. Read more here

9.03 am

Wall Street advances on prospect of economic rebound

Wall Street gained ground on Wednesday as signs of economic recovery helped investors look past spiking pandemic data and the potential of a new round of economic lockdowns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.38 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 26,352.36, the S&P 500 gained 12.8 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 3,137.54 and the Nasdaq Composite added 81.43 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 9,977.29.

9 am

Day Trading Guide for June 18, 2020

₹979 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 975 962 1000 1018 The stock is facing a crucial resistance at ₹1,000. So, buy the stock with tight stop-loss if it breaches that level

₹703 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 690 680 710 720 Infosys is struggling to rally; nonetheless, initiate short positions if price breaches the support at ₹695

₹181 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 178 173 186 190 The trend remains bearish for ITC and so initiate fresh short positions on rallies with stop-loss at ₹186

₹84 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 81 77 87 90 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC slumps below ₹81 levels

₹1615 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1600 1577 1630 1647 Fresh long positions are recommended with tight stop-loss only if the stock moves above ₹1,635

₹173 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 167 163 178 185 The stock of SBI can be bearish until the price is below ₹180; hence, initiate sell positions on rallies

₹2047 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2030 2000 2070 2090 ₹2,070 has been acting as a strong hindrace for TCS. Hence, buy the stock with tight stop-loss above ₹2,070

9850 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 9800 9750 9950 10020 Consider initiating fresh short positions with tight stop-loss if the contract decisively breaks below 9,800 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

8.58 am

Today's Pick| Rallis India (₹259.4): Buy

The stock of Rallis India made a fresh high on the daily chart on Tuesday, opening the door for further strengthening.

After facing significant fall in March, the stock quickly reversed the trend and has been witnessing good upward momentum. Though the rally faced a hindrance at ₹230 in May, the stock broke out of it in June. The stock also breached the resistance at ₹250 on Tuesday. Thus, the price action on the daily chart hint at bulls gathering considerable amount of strength, and Tuesday’s price moderation might be a small pull-back before resumption of the rally. Read more here

8.55 am

Global stocks retreat on rising second wave fears

Asian stocks and Wall Street futures fell on Thursday as spiking coronavirus cases in some US states and China crushed hopes of a quick global economic comeback from the pandemic.

S&P 500 mini futures fell 1.2 per cent in early Asian trade while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost as much as 1 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei lost 1.3 per cent while in mainland China, bluechip CSI300 shares shed 0.1 per cent in early trade.