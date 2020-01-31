Stocks

Goa Carbon temporarily shuts down operations at Paradeep unit

| Updated on January 31, 2020 Published on January 31, 2020

Goa Carbon on Friday informed the exchanges that it has temporary shut down operations at its Paradeep unit from January 30, 2020 on account of non-availability of suitable raw material. Shares of Goa Carbon slumped 4.3 per cent at ₹280.45 on the BSE.

Goa Carbon Ltd
