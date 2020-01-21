Stocks

Granules India: Results, buyback meet eyed

Published on January 21, 2020

 

The board of Granules India will meet on Tuesday to consider quarterly results for the period ended December 2019. The Hyderabad-based firm’s board will also consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares. Shareholders will monitor the buyback size, quantum of shares to be bought back, the price and the mode of purchase (from open market or through tender route on proportionate basis). Promoter interest in the buyback would also be an important factor.

