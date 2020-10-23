HDFC AMC drops over 1% on Q2 results

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
HDFC Asset Management Company has reported an eight per cent drop in its September quarter net profit at ₹338 crore against ₹368 crore logged in the same period last year, on the back of lower-income. Revenue from operations was down eight per cent at ₹456 crore (₹498 crore).
Though the fund house doubled other income to ₹114 crore (₹51 crore), it could not match last year’s profit as the overall tax outgo was higher at ₹125 crore (₹59 crore).
Shares price of the company has fallen 1.65 per cent in early trade to quote at ₹2,319.35.
