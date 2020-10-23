Stocks

HDFC AMC drops over 1% on Q2 results

HDFC Asset Management Company has reported an eight per cent drop in its September quarter net profit at ₹338 crore against ₹368 crore logged in the same period last year, on the back of lower-income. Revenue from operations was down eight per cent at ₹456 crore (₹498 crore).

Though the fund house doubled other income to ₹114 crore (₹51 crore), it could not match last year’s profit as the overall tax outgo was higher at ₹125 crore (₹59 crore).

Shares price of the company has fallen 1.65 per cent in early trade to quote at ₹2,319.35.

HDFC AMC net down 8%
 

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
