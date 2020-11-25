Stocks

HDFC Bank m-cap surges past Rs 8 lakh cr mark

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 25, 2020 Published on November 25, 2020

The market capitalisation of HDFC Bank went past Rs 8 lakh crore in early trade on Wednesday, making it the first domestic lender to achieve the feat.

The company’s market valuation rose to Rs 8,05,742 crore on the BSE.

Shares of the company jumped 1.76 per cent to its one-year high of Rs 1,464 on the BSE.

HDFC Bank is the third most valued domestic firm in terms of market capitalisation.

Reliance Industries Limited with a market capitalisation of Rs 13,30,633.76 crore is the country’s most valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services with Rs 10,13,819.30 crore valuation.

So far this year, HDFC Bank shares have gained 15.11 per cent.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 25, 2020
HDFC Bank Ltd
stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.