HG Infra Engineering Limited has incorporated five subsidiaries for solar power businesses.

  • HG Berasar Solar Project Pvt Ltd
  • HG Bachasar Solar Project Pvt Ltd.
  • HG Manyana Solar Project Pvt Ltd
  • HG Kishnasar Solar Project Pvt Ltd.
  • HG Hiyadesar Solar Project Pvt Ltd.

The stock exchange filing stated that the initial subscription to each unit share capital of ₹51,000 is divided into 5,100 equity shares of ₹10 each by the company and ₹49,000 divided into 4,900 equity shares of ₹10 each by HG Solar Projects Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

The stock traded at ₹1,808 on the NSE, up 0.20 per cent as of 11.49 am.

