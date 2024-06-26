HG Infra Engineering Limited has incorporated five subsidiaries for solar power businesses.

HG Berasar Solar Project Pvt Ltd

HG Bachasar Solar Project Pvt Ltd.

HG Manyana Solar Project Pvt Ltd

HG Kishnasar Solar Project Pvt Ltd.

HG Hiyadesar Solar Project Pvt Ltd.

The stock exchange filing stated that the initial subscription to each unit share capital of ₹51,000 is divided into 5,100 equity shares of ₹10 each by the company and ₹49,000 divided into 4,900 equity shares of ₹10 each by HG Solar Projects Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

The stock traded at ₹1,808 on the NSE, up 0.20 per cent as of 11.49 am.