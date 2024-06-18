Hindustan Aeronautics stock rose 4% in early trade on Tuesday.

ALL UPDATES

  • June 18, 2024 15:37

    HAL stock performance 

    Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹5,530 on the NSE on Tuesday’s trade, higher by 6.33%.

    On the BSE, the stock closed higher by 6.35% at ₹5,530.

  • June 18, 2024 15:14

    HAL stock rose by 6.51% to trade at ₹5,538.85 as of 3.12 pm.

  • June 18, 2024 14:58

    Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics traded at ₹5,518.90 on the NSE, higher by 6.12% as of 2.55 pm.

  • June 18, 2024 14:16

    Hindustan Aeronautics stock performance on the BSE

    As of 2.12 pm, HAL stock trades at ₹5,551.30, higher by 6.76%. The shares hit a 52-week at ₹5,565.35.

  • June 18, 2024 14:13

    HAL stock jumps over 6%

    Stock trades at ₹5,535 on the NSE, higher by 6.43% as of 2.11 pm.

  • June 18, 2024 13:13

    Atmanirbhar push: MoD requests 156 LCH Prachand from HAL for Army and IAF

    The HAL, the Navratna defence PSU, informed the National Stocks Exchange of India Ltd on June 17 that a “Request for Proposal (RFP) has been issued by the Ministry of Defence for procurement of 156 Light Combat Helicopter (90 nos. for IA and 66 nos. for IAF)“. Read more

  • June 18, 2024 13:06

    HAL stock in focus

    HAL stock trades at ₹5,474.20 on the NSE, up by 5.26% as of 1.04 pm.

  • June 18, 2024 11:59

    HAL share price update

    HAL stock trades at ₹5,475.75 on the NSE, higher by 5.29% as of 11.57 am.

  • June 18, 2024 11:56

    Defence stocks hit 52-week high on the NSE

    Paras (18.25%)

    GRSE (10.2518.25%)

    Cochin Shipyard (7.71%)

    HAL (5.18%)

  • June 18, 2024 11:39

    Hindustan Aeronautics stock in focus

    Stock has hit a 52-week high today at ₹5,497.90 on the NSE.

  • June 18, 2024 11:03

    Major Defence stocks rise on the NSE

    Paras Defence (16.94%)

    GRSE (8.55%)

    Mazagon Dock (6.05%)

    Cochin Shipyard (5.59%)

    HAL (4.63%)

    BEL (2.57%)

    Bharat Dynamics (2.22%)

  • June 18, 2024 10:08

    HAL shares climb 5%

    Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics surged by 4.96% to trade at ₹5,458.30 as of 10.06 am.

  • June 18, 2024 10:06

    bl’s Share Market Live Updates

    Click to read all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 18 June 2024

  • June 18, 2024 10:01

    HAL stock features among stocks that will see action today

    Hindustan Aeronautics has informed the exchanges that a Request for Proposal (RFP) has been issued by the Ministry of Defence for the procurement of 156 Light Combat Helicopters. Out of these 156 Light Combat Helicopters, 90 are for the Indian Army and 66 for the Indian Airforce.

    KS Badri Narayanan writes.
  • June 18, 2024 09:43

    HAL share price in focus

    HAL stock traded at ₹5,400, higher by 3.84% as of 9.31 am.

Related Topics