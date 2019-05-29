Hindustan Wires: Delisting offer today

The delisting offer of Hindustan Wires will open on Thursday and close on June 6. Shares of the company are currently listed on the BSE and Calcutta SE. Kashipur Holdings proposes to acquire 24.88 lakh shares, representing 25.34 per cent of the total paid-up equity capital of Hindustan Wires at a floor price of ₹42. LIC holds 1.91 per cent stake in the company while around 3,300 small investors have 4.31 lakh shares or 4.40 per cent stake in the company.