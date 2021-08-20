HUL surpasses ₹6-lakh crore m-cap

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Hindustan Unilever Ltd recorded fresh highs on Friday, amid the rally in FMCG stocks, surpassing market capitalisation of ₹6 lakh crore.
Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2617.55 on the BSE, up ₹133.45 or 5.37 per cent. It recorded a fresh 52-week high of ₹2628.85, while the company's M-cap at closing stood at ₹6,15,016.63 crore. It had opened at ₹2,490 as against the previous close of ₹2484.10
With Nifty FMCG closing over 2 per cent higher in a weak market, HUL was the top gainer on the NSE, closing at ₹2,606.90, up ₹120.85 or 4.86 per cent. It recorded a fresh 52-week high of ₹2,630.00.
In the past seven trading session, the stock of the company rallied 7 per cent.
In its earnings update last month, the company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2,100 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2022. This was 10.7 per cent higher than the ₹1,897 crore posted at the same time last year.
Revenue from operations also improved to ₹11,996 crore in Q1 FY22, compared to ₹10,570 crore in Q1 FY21. While volume rose 9 per cent year-on-year, volume growth slowed sequentially.
Axis Securities had maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock, valuing it at 50x FY24E EPS to arrive at a revised target price of ₹2,670.
"We expect growth traction in the OOH business to improve sequentially with progressive lockdown easing and higher movement of people, driving growth in the near term," it had said.
Emkay Global had maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a target price of ₹2,330.
Most recently, the company has partnered with QSR chain Pizza Hut, where the latter will offer Kwality Wall’s ice-creams and desserts at its restaurants as well as through delivery and takeaway menu.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
Pandit Ravi Shankar and George Harrison pulled off a coup of sorts when they managed to get Bob Dylan, Eric ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...