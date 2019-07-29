Stocks

ICICI Bank sees best day in 2 months

July 29, 2019

The shares of ICICI Bank have risen by as much as 4.7 per cent to Rs 435.35, its biggest daily per cent gain since May 24.

On Saturday, the bank posted June-quarter net profit of Rs 1,908 cr ($276.72 million) versus a loss of 119.55 crore year ago, helped by lower provisions and higher retail loan growth.

The bank’s net non-performing asset decreased by 51 per cent to Rs 11,857 crore at June 30, 2019, from Rs 24,170 crore at June 30, 2018. The Q1 net interest margin 3.61 per cent as against 3.19 per cent year ago.

Over 234 lakh shares change hands, compared with 30-day average of 134 lakh shares. Up to last close, the bank’s stock was up 15.5 per cent this year.

($1 = 68.9500 Indian rupees)

