ICICI Securities ties up with Interactive Brokers for US stock market

ICICI Securities Ltd (I-Sec), an integrated financial services firm, today said that it has joined forces with Interactive Brokers LLC, a US-based online brokerage firm with multi-asset and multi- geography trading capabilities, to offer ICICI Securities’ customers the ability to invest in the US markets through a complete digital experience from on-boarding to trading, I-Sec said in a release.

The alliance will enable ICICI Securities’ 4.8+ million clients to diversify their investments outside of the Indian market and access multi-asset investment opportunities through Interactive Brokers’ award-winning and intuitive trading platform. Domestic investors can now trade in US markets across stocks, ETFs, and fixed income products. There is no minimum ticket size and US markets even allow for fractional ownership of shares, so even small retail investors can build a portfolio effectively.

Interactive Brokers Group is a 42-year-old, US-based Nasdaq-listed brokerage firm with over $8 billion in equity capital and over $203 billion in client equity.

Shares of I-Sec currently ruling 2.17 per cent lower at ₹469.80 on the BSE.

Published on August 17, 2020
