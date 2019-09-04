Stocks

What to watch: IndiaMart stake in Vyapar may pay

IndiaMart InterMesh on Tuesday made investments in Vyapar, a mobile-based business accounting software for SMEs. IndiaMart led the Series A investment round in Simply Vyapar Apps Pvt Ltd, owner of Vyapar, of ₹36 crore, along with participation of existing investors India Quotient and Axilor. Vyapar is an invoice accounting and stock inventory app with over 10 lakh downloads. SME businesses can use the app or desktop version for billing GST invoices.

