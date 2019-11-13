Stocks

Indian Hotels shares rally over 6% on Q2 net profit

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 13, 2019 Published on November 13, 2019

Shares of Indian Hotels Company on Wednesday climbed over 6 per cent after it reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 69.30 crore for the second quarter ended September. Shares of the company advanced 6.27 per cent to Rs 155.70 on the BSE. On the NSE, they moved up by 6.24 per cent to Rs 155.70.

The Tata Group firm on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 69.30 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 5.57 crore in July-September quarter a year ago, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) said in a filing to the BSE.

Its total income rose 4.83 per cent to Rs 1,028.57 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 981.15 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Equity markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

