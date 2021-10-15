Stocks

Indian stock, forex markets closed on Friday for Dussera

Reuters Oct 15 | Updated on October 15, 2021

Rising benchmark equity indices also buoyed the rupee   -  Getty Images/iStockphoto

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Friday, October 15, for Dussera holiday. Markets will resume trading on Monday, October 18.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.97% higher at18,338.55 on Thursday, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensexwas up 0.94% at 61,305.95.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.33%, while the rupee settled at 75.26 to the dollar.

Published on October 15, 2021

stock market
