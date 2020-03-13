Stocks

IndianOil declares 42.50% interim dividend for FY20

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 13, 2020 Published on March 13, 2020

IndianOil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has declared an interim dividend of 42.50 per cent or ₹4.25 per equity share of face value ₹10 each for financial year 2019-20.

In a statement to the BSE, IndianOil said that the dividend will be credited to the accounts of the company’s shareholders (or dividend warrants dispatched) on or before March 31, 2020. The company’s board has fixed March 25, 2020 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend.

