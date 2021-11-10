India's 10 biggest ever IPOs, led by Paytm

Indian fintech firm Paytm's initial public offering of up to ₹183 billion ($2.47 billion) is expected to be the country's largest stock market listing, surging past miner Coal India's massive IPO more than a decade ago.

Here's a look at India's top 10 IPOs, according to Prime Database.

1. Coal India (2010) – the State-run miner raised ₹151.99 billion in what was India's biggest initial public offering of shares. Coal India is the world's largest coal miner.

2. General Insurance Corp of India (2017) – the ₹-run reinsurer raised ₹112.57 billion.

3. SBI Cards & Payment Services (2020) – owned by the State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, the company raised ₹103.41 billion.

4. Reliance Power (2008) – helped by investors' faith in the family's name as a result of the group of companiesset up by Anil Ambani's father, tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani, the company raised ₹101.23 billion.

5. New India Assurance(2017) – the State-run company raised ₹95.86 billion.

6. Zomato(2021) – the food delivery app raised ₹93.75 billion. Launched in 2008, the company collatesrestaurant reviews and offers home delivery of food, making it acompetitor to Indian start-up Swiggy and Amazon.com’s food delivery service.

7. DLF (2007) – the real estate company raised ₹91.88 billion.

8. HDFC Standard Life Insurance (2017) – now known as HDFC Life Insurance – raised ₹86.95 billion in its IPO. It competes with players including SBI Life Insurance.

9. SBI Life Insurance (2017) – the company raised ₹83.89 billion.

10. Gland Pharma (2020) – based in the southerntech hub of Hyderabad, the company raised ₹64.80 billion. Established in 1978, Gland Pharma makes injectable generic drugsand sells its products in over 60 countries.