Stocks

India's 10 biggest ever IPOs, led by Paytm

Reuters NEW DELHI | Updated on November 10, 2021

Paytm's initial public offering of up to ₹183 billion is expected to be the country's largest stock market listing

Indian fintech firm Paytm's initial public offering of up to ₹183 billion ($2.47 billion) is expected to be the country's largest stock market listing, surging past miner Coal India's massive IPO more than a decade ago.

Here's a look at India's top 10 IPOs, according to Prime Database.

1. Coal India (2010) – the State-run miner raised ₹151.99 billion in what was India's biggest initial public offering of shares. Coal India is the world's largest coal miner.

2. General Insurance Corp of India (2017) – the ₹-run reinsurer raised ₹112.57 billion.

3. SBI Cards & Payment Services (2020) – owned by the State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, the company raised ₹103.41 billion.

4. Reliance Power (2008) – helped by investors' faith in the family's name as a result of the group of companiesset up by Anil Ambani's father, tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani, the company raised ₹101.23 billion.

5. New India Assurance(2017) – the State-run company raised ₹95.86 billion.

6. Zomato(2021) – the food delivery app raised ₹93.75 billion. Launched in 2008, the company collatesrestaurant reviews and offers home delivery of food, making it acompetitor to Indian start-up Swiggy and Amazon.com’s food delivery service.

7. DLF (2007) – the real estate company raised ₹91.88 billion.

8. HDFC Standard Life Insurance (2017) – now known as HDFC Life Insurance – raised ₹86.95 billion in its IPO. It competes with players including SBI Life Insurance.

9. SBI Life Insurance (2017) – the company raised ₹83.89 billion.

10. Gland Pharma (2020) – based in the southerntech hub of Hyderabad, the company raised ₹64.80 billion. Established in 1978, Gland Pharma makes injectable generic drugsand sells its products in over 60 countries.

Published on November 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

initial public offering
paytm
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like