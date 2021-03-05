Stocks

Indices open in red; Sensex down 440 points

PTI | Updated on March 05, 2021

The benchmark indices opened in red today.

The BSE Sensex dived 440.09 points to 50,405.99. While, Nifty dropped 124.75 points to 14,956.

Published on March 05, 2021
NSE
BSE
stock market
