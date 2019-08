Shares of INEOS Styrolutions will remain in focus, as its board is meeting on Friday to consider a delisting proposal. Last week, the company had appointed ICICI Securities to carry out due diligence for the proposed delisting. Earlier, the company had received a letter from its promoter INEOS Styrolution APAC Pte Ltd, expressing their intention to acquire 43.96 lakh (representing 25 per cent of total paid-up equity) held by public shareholders.