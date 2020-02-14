Inflows from India’s Bond Index entry will depend on what it sells

Jeep turns to Bollywood in its customer-connect drive
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
India is hoping to lure billions of dollars by getting its bonds included in global indices.
The inflow, according to Deutsche Bank AG, hinges on the strategy Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government uses for the issuance, and its size. The lender says the Government may consider these three options:
India could lure $10 billion, assuming the new securities account for 30 per cent of the gross debt sales and switches for the year starting April 1. The issuance would take the stock of these bonds to $45 billion by the end of the fiscal year.
“This is the cleanest route to take in some sense, because you are starting a new series of bonds and designating them as special securities,” said Sameer Goel, head of Asia macro strategy at Deutsche Bank in Singapore.
“India could earn higher initial weights in global indexes by re-purposing existing bonds as special securities,” Goel and his colleague Mallika Sachdeva wrote in a report last week.
This scenario foresees the government conducting 30 per cent of the next fiscal years gross sales and debt switches via four benchmark bonds — 6.18 per cent 2024, 7.27 per cent 2026, 6.45 per cent 2029, 7.57 per cent 2033 — with already $35 billion in outstanding stock.
The government could fetch $18 billion via this route.
Opening up older securities with even more outstanding stock may help attract $22 billion.
Under this scenario, Deutsche assumes reopening of four liquid bonds issued after 2015 — 7.72 per cent 2025, 6.97 per cent 2026, 7.88 per cent 2030, 6.57 per cent 2033 — that have a combined outstanding stock of $50 billion.
Going down this road would lead to higher eventual weights of nearly 8 per cent in the JP Morgan Global Bond Index, and 0.16 per cent in the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index, according to Deutsches report.
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
Japanese brand’s annual results show how it hopes to cope in emerging markets such as India
Aggressive global play, electric mobility and sharper focus will be the growth mantras
The 2020 model of Hyundai’s mid-size SUV will be launched next month. Can Creta claw back its share of the ...
LIC Act will have to be amended ahead of offering, says MR Kumar
In future, the tax structure may be simplified without any complexities of deductions and exemptions: Partner ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
Widens the scope of e-assessment
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...