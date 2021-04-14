Infosys board okays buyback at ₹1,750 per share

Infosys Board has approved a ₹9,200 crore buyback at ₹1,750 per equity share through the open market route.

In a stock exchange filing, Infosys on Wednesday said its board approved a proposal for the Company to buyback its own fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹5/- each from the equity shareholders being 14.87 per cent and 13.53 per cent of its total paid-up capital and free reserves as of March 31, 2021, aggregating up to ₹ 9,200 crore which is less than 15 per cent of the aggregate of the total paid-up share capital and free reserves of the Company.