July 19, 2024 10:26

Infosys delivered solid results (even adjusting for one-offs) and upgraded its guidance. Management appears upbeat about the recovery in growth profile, though a bit guarded too, as discretionary spends remain largely on hold. We reckon Infosys will benefit disproportionately in FY25/26—from revival in discretionary spends—just like it suffered disproportionately (versus peers) in FY24. We view it as one of the best ways to play the revival in IT sector over next few years. Retain ‘BUY’

Management sounded upbeat, anticipating a recovery in US-BFS and a stronger H1 than H2. We are raising FY25E/26E EPS marginally (< 2%). We are introducing FY27 estimates and rolling forward the valuation to 25x Sep-26E PE, yielding an increased TP of INR2,050 (earlier INR1,720); reiterate ‘BUY