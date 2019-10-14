Infosys shares fall over 4% after Q2 earnings

Shares of Infosys, on Monday, fell over 4 per cent after the company reported a decline in its consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter.

The scrip dropped 4.25 per cent to Rs 781 on the BSE. On the NSE, it fell 4.27 per cent to Rs 780.

The country’s second-largest IT services company on Friday said its consolidated net profit declined by 2.2 per cent to Rs 4,019 crore for the July-September 2019 quarter. This is against a net profit of Rs 4,110 crore in the same period last fiscal, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

The company’s revenue rose by 9.8 per cent to Rs 22,629 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 20,609 crore in the year-ago period. In constant currency terms, this translates into an 11.4 per cent increase.

Infosys also raised the lower-end of its FY2019-20 revenue guidance and the revised forecast now stands at 9-10 per cent growth in constant currency terms.