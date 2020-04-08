Investors should avoid knee-jerk reaction: Chandresh Kumar Nigam

Allowing glaciers to retreat will be nothing less than a Himalayan blunder
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
Markets have been on a topsy-turvy ride as the uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent impact on the economy get grimmer. Many first-time mutual fund investors who took to the systematic investment plan (SIP) route on the ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign are a worried lot. BusinessLine spoke to Chandresh Kumar Nigam, Managing Director and CEO, Axis Asset Management Company, on the way forward. Excerpts:
What is your advice for mutual fund investors battered by the sharp fall in the market?
The Indian equity markets have had a terrible last month as they struggled to react to the developing spread of the coronavirus and the resultant global shutdown. Even after the sell-off, there remains a high degree of uncertainty in terms of how the virus scenario may unfold, as this is a true black swan event and there are no real guides available as reference points to the markets.
Regardless of the path that the virus takes, ultimately it is more of a one-off disruption that the economy will overcome. On a three-to-five-year outlook, we do not expect any lasting damage to the economy or the markets from the current events. It is only fair that such a sudden change in fortunes, combined with negative media headlines, cause people to question their investment decisions. However, we suggest that any knee-jerk reaction at this time should be avoided and instead investors should take a step back to see how things may play out, going forward, to help them take a considered call. For fresh investors, the current market valuations are compelling and we recommend that they start investing on a staggered basis with a three-to-five-year horizon. In equity, we would recommend large and multi-cap category, while in fixed income we would recommend AAA corporate bond-oriented strategies.
How do you see the next fiscal turning out for the corporate sector?
From our perspective, we believe that the current situation is more of a health crisis and not a major financial crisis as of now. What happens, going forward, is therefore going to depend on how the virus situation develops. Depending on how long it takes for the situation to normalise, we could be looking at between three and six months of demand disruption, with some sectors getting hit harder than others. However, it is too early to put numbers on the impact at this stage.
Have ESG funds fared better in the current difficult time?
Ultimately, such a sharp sell-off will affect all equity funds. However, so far we have seen the better quality portfolios, including our ESG fund, holding up better on a relative basis. Having said that we are still building the portfolio in our ESG fund; so, it is too early to talk about its performance at this stage.
Has Axis MF reopened any temporarily suspended funds?
We have loosened investor restrictions in our small cap fund from April 1. Ultimately, we believe that restrictions are important in categories such as small cap, where low liquidity creates significant capacity constraints, but at the same time, we want to encourage investors who want to take advantage of the current compelling valuations of the fund in the current environment.
Given the current economic trend, do you expect more trouble in debt funds?
It is an unusually uncertain time for the global economy. Having said that the market has spent the last 18 months cleaning up some of the credit overhang in the domestic economy. The development has made us much more resilient to face this crisis. Also, we have a supportive regulator and ministry which are trying to soften the shock for the corporates. So, while there can always be individual companies that may get into trouble, at this stage we do not expect any systemic credit issues.
With mutual funds receiving only online subscriptions, do you think most mutual fund investors have missed an opportunity to invest in this downtrend?
These are challenging times for all of us and all industries are working hard. Within that environment, I believe that the mutual fund industry has done a reasonable job in minimising disruption and allowing investors to manage their portfolios. Of course, we would not be satisfied even if a single investor is not able to get their application processed.
Is this an opportunity for investors to push online subscriptions?
I think, online is the future, and this current situation is only going to make the transition faster. There is no reason why the mutual fund buying experience from an investor’s perspective needs to be very different from the purchase of airline tickets. The efficiency of the digital medium is incomparably better to the physical form and it is only a matter of time before all investor transactions move there.
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
Urban waste pickers deliver an essential service without government support or recognition
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
The recent pandemic has caught everyone by surprise. It’s effects have already demolished the revenues of the ...
Can states provide MGNREGA workers for support?
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Amid all the turmoil in the market, the Hindustan Unilever (HUL) stock hit a 52-week high of ₹2,323.45 last ...
Even as otherequity schemes plummeted, pharma MFs contained the fall to a large extent
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...