IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals on Monday said that it has made a pre-payment of a term-loan of ₹14 crore due to banks in addition to the regular repayment schedule. Following this, the company has made pre-payment of term loan of ₹98.18 crore till date to reduce its loans. Shares of IOL Chemicals slumped 2.16 per cent at ₹190.05 on the BSE.