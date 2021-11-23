Stocks

IPO Screener: LatentView Analytics listing today

KS Badri Narayanan Chennai | Updated on November 23, 2021

Record subscription generates interest on the stock performance

Shares of LatentView Analytics will be listed on the bourses on Tuesday. The Chennai-based LatentView Analytics, which created a history by becoming the highest subscribed IPO in terms of number of times, has fixed the price at Rs 197.

Latent View Analytics IPO was subscribed 326.49 times, with all category of investors pouring in money.

The ₹600-crore initial public offering of LatentView saw retail category portion getting bids for 119.44 times. Quota for qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category received bids for 145.5 times and the non-institutional category was subscribed 850.66 times. Even the employees portion saw a robust response as the quota was subscribed 3.87 times.

The public issue consisted of a fresh issue of equity shares up to ₹474 crore and an OFS of ₹126 crore by existing shareholders and promoters.

Anchor investors

Latent View Analytics on Tuesday raised ₹267.01 crore from 34 anchor investors including Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Axis MF, ICICI Prudential, Kotak MF, Nippon Life, Mirae Asset and SBI Life Insurance.

Published on November 23, 2021

