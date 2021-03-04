IRCON International shares slip further on govt’s stake sale plan

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Shares of IRCON International fell further in morning trade on Thursday as the government is selling up to 16 per cent stake in the railway PSU.
On the BSE, the scrip opened on a weak note at ₹90, then fell further to ₹89.40. It was later trading at ₹90.55, down 0.60 per cent in a weak broader market.
On the NSE, the shares opened at ₹89.90, then inched lower to ₹89.30 and was later trading 0.82 per cent lower at ₹90.35.
Shares of IRCON International Ltd on Wednesday had closed with over 7 per cent losses.
Meanwhile, the Offer for sale (OFS) of IRCON was over-subscribed on the first day of issue by institutional investors. The issue opens for retail investors on Thursday.
The base issue size of the OFS is 10 per cent or over 4.70 crore equity shares, with a green-shoe option to retain over-subscription of 6 per cent or over 2.82 crore shares.
The total issue size, including a green-shoe option, comes to 16 per cent or over 7.52 crore shares.
“Offer for Sale of Govt shares in IRCON got a great response on day one. Issue subscribed 3.3 times of base size at a clearing price above the floor price by non-retail investors,” Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted on Wednesday.
He said the government has decided to exercise the greenshoe option.
The government is selling up to 16 per cent stake at a floor price of ₹88 a share in IRCON International.
The government holds an 89.18 per cent stake in IRCON, which is under the Railways Ministry and into the construction of transportation infrastructure.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...