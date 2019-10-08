IRCTC’s success may spur govt to be bolder in pricing future share sales

Will the overwhelming demand for IRCTC’s initial public offering (IPO) embolden the Government to seek a higher share premium/ Price Earnings (PE) multiple for its upcoming premium asset offerings, by positioning and valuing them right?

The answer will have to be a resounding 'yes', say capital market experts and observers.

The learnings from the missed opportunity in the IRCTC IPO valuation cannot be ignored and the Government will have to do some introspection in gaining higher and right PE multiples for its good quality public sector assets that have sound business models and strong fundamentals, they said.

The IRCTC share sale experience has one big learning for policy-makers in the disinvestment department -- a strategic sale is the best way to go if the company is not listed and has no peer valuation available to be adopted. Strategic sales have always been the best way forward in such situations.

If it's a new company that has not seen the market and there is no benchmark, think of it differently and don't hesitate to go for strategic sales.

Had the mandate to manage the IRCTC share sale gone to foreign banks, they would have clearly advised the Government to play it as an e-commerce play and not any other way, but first through strategic sales. Don't just offer 12 per cent, give as much as 20 per cent to potential strategic investors and ask for much higher price, say Rs 1,000 per share. The strategic investor should have enough reason to put that money so as to make more money.

Or else if strategic sales route is not taken then one may have to settle to giving out a small portion of the company as an IPO -- as was done in IRCTC -- at lower price band, allow the market to discover the price and then go in for a follow-on offering if the discovered valuation is high.

The bottom-line is that approach of disinvestment varies from company to company and what will work best depends on the circumstances of each company.

The answer to realising higher amounts could well be in going for strategic sales, even for the discovered stories which are already listed in bourses.

If the Government were to choose the strategic sale route-- as most likely it will for the upcoming CONCOR, BPCL, SCI deals, it surely has to ensure that it gets a premium for the "management control" it may part with.

Now the moot question is whether the Government will be able to extract that premium at the pre-bid stage itself or not. Extracting a premium for the controlling stake is what will distinguish the men from the boys.

For strategic share sales, Government has now reportedly allowed pre-bid consultations, before the expression of interest is invited from bidders, with the likely bidders through roadshows to attract potential investors.

Now, creating a pre-bid is the right thing as it will narrow the gap between perceived value and real value. Let's take the just concluded IRCTC share sales, had the Government taken the strategic sales route with pre-bid consultations, it could have realised a much higher value than the IPO route. This strategic route could have been followed up with an public offering, then the Government may have realised much higher amounts from this process. So the message is that pre bid consultations can bode well for strategic sales, if used correctly.

RIGHT POSITIONING

Positioning the public sector assets right so as to get the right premium is critical for the success of the divestment-- whether the route followed is IPO or strategic share sales.

The Government failed -- missed an opportunity -- to position the IRCTC right given its unique business model and could have commanded a much higher multi billion dollar valuation (atleast 100 fold multiple) had they positioned it as a consumer tech entity with huge scope for analytics and adopted a tech platform valuation.

Had they positioned IRCTC as the largest railway ticketing tech platform with near monopoly, the conversation would have been different and valuation would have been far higher.

Positioning is very essential in the process of value-discovery of any enterprise. This assumes that the business objective and execution is true to the said-positioning, says senior industry analyst Srinath S.

Simply put, IRCTC could have positioned itself as a consumer-tech platform, which would have enabled it to earn far higher valuation, than the one it got.

Critics say that IRCTC was sold cheap as somebody in the system did not want to take any risk and just wanted the issue to go through. In that process, they destroyed the valuation and missed an opportunity, they said.

Sample this: Flipkart got $ 17 billion valuation from Walmart for the e-commerce platform that had over 100 million customers. Given the fundamentals of IRCTC and the millions of customers it serves, the valuation should have been much more than what was offered in the IPO.

FUTURE SHARE SALES

If the market buzz is to be believed, the Government is readying itself to in the coming days do strategic sales (about 30 per cent) of equity in CONCOR, sale of entire Government stake (53.29 per cent) in Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Shipping Corporation of India (63.75 per cent), North Eastern Electric Power Cotporation (100 per cent) and THDC (75 per cent).

Now, if CONCOR is commanding a price earning multiple of 32-33 in the market, the Government has to maximise valuation by eyeing say a five to six fold increase in valuation to the current levels given that management control is proposed to be ceded.Then only it makes sense to part with management control.

The valuation story should also be different for BPCL as the Government is looking to fully privatise the company by selling most of its 53.3 percent stake to a strategic investor. The winning strategic investor will gain 34 million tonne in refining cspacity and access to about 25 per cent share of India's fuel marketing. Not a small catch this will be and pricing is crucial given that it is currently available at an attractive 18 price earning multiple in the stock markets. This company deserves a huge control premium and hopefully Government will be able to realise it. Now that pre-bid consultations are allowed, let's hope the Government will make the most of it.

Allowing pre-bid consultations for strategic sales is the right approach if executed properly, say experts, adding that clarity could be provided on every aspect of the stake sale. A concept of pre-bid consultations could have smoothened the process for strategic stake sale in Air India. In its absence, the strategic sale attempts have fallen through.

In fact, private sector companies are routinely used to doing non-deal roadshows to introduce their companies to investors abroad and keep them updated about the company developments. Better late than never, said a capital market observer to the proposed introduction of pre-bid consultation in strategic sale transactions..