IT stocks shine; HCL up 4 per cent

Internet Desk | Updated on September 21, 2020 Published on September 21, 2020

IT shares were trading higher in Monday's morning session. At 11.10 am, the Nifty IT index was trading 1.98 per cent higher at 20,220.20.

Shares of HCL Tech (up 4.21 per cent), Mindtree (up 3.58 per cent), Infosys (up 2.61 per cent), Tech Mahindra (up 23.14 per cent), Wipro (up 1.61 per cent) and TCS (up 1.40 per cent) were the top gainers in the Nifty IT index.

HCL to acquire Australian firm DWS
 

Shares of HCL Technologies rose 4 per cent on the announcement to acquire Australian IT firm, DWS Limited.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 37 were trading in red, while 17 were in the green.

