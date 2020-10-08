IT stocks on a firm wicket

The IT stocks traded on a firm wicket on Thursday. At 1 pm the top gainers on the Sensex were Infosys (up 5.27 per cent), TCS (5.06 per cent), HCL Tech (4.74 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (4.74 per cent). The BSE IT index rose over 5 per cent during the session.

TCS, Wipro, HCL Tech, Infosys and Tech Mahindra made the top five gainers on the Nifty as well, gaining between 2.50-4.50 per cent. The Nifty IT index also rose over 5 per cent during the session.