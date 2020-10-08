Stocks

IT stocks on a firm wicket

BL Internet Desk | Updated on October 08, 2020 Published on October 08, 2020

The IT stocks traded on a firm wicket on Thursday. At 1 pm the top gainers on the Sensex were Infosys (up 5.27 per cent), TCS (5.06 per cent), HCL Tech (4.74 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (4.74 per cent). The BSE IT index rose over 5 per cent during the session.

TCS, Wipro, HCL Tech, Infosys and Tech Mahindra made the top five gainers on the Nifty as well, gaining between 2.50-4.50 per cent. The Nifty IT index also rose over 5 per cent during the session.

 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 08, 2020
NSE
BSE
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.