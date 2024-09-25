JTL Industries Limited announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Ernst & Young LLP (EY) for investor relations support services. The agreement, signed on September 24, 2024, aims to enhance JTL Industries’ positioning in the capital market.

The shares of JTL Industries Limited were trading at ₹234.19 down by ₹4.95 or 2.07 per cent on the NSE today at 2 pm.

The disclosure states that EY will provide general investor relations services to the company. JTL Industries confirmed that this arrangement does not involve any shareholding by EY, nor does it grant special rights such as board appointments or share subscriptions.

The company clarified that the agreement is not a related party transaction and does not involve any nominee on JTL Industries’ board of directors. The move comes as part of JTL Industries’ efforts to strengthen its communication with investors and improve its market presence.