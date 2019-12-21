JV for malaria drug may lift Ipca Laboratories

Ipca Laboratories on Friday said it has entered into an agreement with Medicines for Malaria Venture to jointly develop a novel antimalarial co-formulation Atoguanil, which contains the active pharmaceutical ingredients atovaquone and proguanil.

“Today, the manufacturing cost of atovaquone is believed to pose a barrier to widespread use of atovaquone-proguanil based products in malaria-endemic countries,” it added. Shareholders will closely monitor the developments.