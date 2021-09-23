KFin Tech, CAMS launch common services platform

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
KFin Technologies and CAMS have launched an integrated platform MFCentral.
It is a collaborative effort of KFintech and CAMS, the MF registrar and transfer agents in association with AMFI. For the first time ever in the industry, MFCentral offers digital access to investor life cycle engagement with the entire MF industry under one roof.
In July, market regulator SEBI had urged RTAs of MFs to integrate their operations and develop a common platform that will deliver a better experience to investors across the industry.
Anuj Kumar, Managing Director, CAMS, said the platform will bring about simplification in MF services and reduce turnaround times, while providing safe access. Leveraging the power of digital, MFCentral provides a unified gateway for friction-less services across all MFs, he added.
In addition to a single portfolio view, the platform strives for complete fungibility of physical and digital services. It offers investors the added convenience of generating reports on unclaimed payments and raising service requests for non-commercial transactions (Digital and Scan based), such as nominee change and address update.
Sreekanth Nadella, CEO, KFintech, said the platform promotes ease of doing business for investors, intermediaries and AMCs besides laying foundation stone for processing infrastructure to meet exponential growth expected in the MF industry.
The platform is conceptualised to go live in three distinct phases, all of which are planned to go live by the end of this calendar year. The first phase, going live today, covers service requests of investors. The next two phases will see the launch of a mobility platform, financial transactions, and integration with ecosystem partners for several value-added services.
