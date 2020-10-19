Stocks

KIOCL to buy back at ₹110/share

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 19, 2020 Published on October 19, 2020

The board of directors of KIOCL (Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd) on Monday approved a buyback proposal. The board approved a buyback not exceeding 1,41 crore shares, representing 2.28 per cent of the total number of fully paid-up equity shares in the paid-up share capital of the company, at a price of ₹110 for an aggregate consideration not exceeding ₹155.92 crore. The buyback will be on a proportionate basis through a tender offer route. The company has fixed October 30, as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for Buyback of equity shares. The stock of KIOCL closed ₹136.60 on the BSE.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 19, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.