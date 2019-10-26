Stocks

Kirloskar Electric signs jt venture pact with Electrodrive Powertrain Solutions

| Updated on October 25, 2019 Published on October 26, 2019

Kirloskar Electric Company has entered into a joint venture agreement with Electrodrive Powertrain Solutions Private Limited for design, development, sales and supply of electric motors to be used for all types of electric vehicles.

Electrodrive Powertrain is a Coimbatore-based (Tamil Nadu) company. Shares of Kirloskar Electric Company closed at ₹8.06 a share, up 0.62 per cent from its previous close on the BSE.

Published on October 26, 2019
alliance and joint venture
Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd
