Kirloskar Oil: Nalanda Fund cuts stake

Nalanda India Fund on Wednesday sold 60 lakhshares or 4.1 per cent stake in Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd at ₹125 a share, according to a bulk deal on the NSE.

As on December 31, 2020, Nalanda India Fund had held 7.53 per cent stake or 1.08 crore shares in the company.

SBI Mutual Fund has bought 52.20 lakh shares, the bulk deal data showed.

Nalanda India Equity Fund holds 30.13 lakh shares or 2.08 per cent stake in Kirloskar Oil Engines.

The stock of Kirloskar Oil Engines closed 5.4 per cent higher at ₹131.30 on the BSE.