Stocks

Company news: Kopran

| Updated on September 09, 2019 Published on September 09, 2019

A meeting of the board of directors of Kopran is scheduled to be held on Wednesday to consider and approve early redemption of 55.80 lakh unlisted preference shares (face value: ₹10 each). Shares of Kopran closed 8 per cent higher at ₹31 on the BSE.

Published on September 09, 2019
Kopran Ltd
