Kotak MF launches Nifty index fund

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company has launched a passive fund on Nifty 50 Index Fund which will invest in 50 large cap companies represented in the popular Nifty 50 Index in the same weight.
The New Fund Offer, which opened for subscription on Monday, closes on June 14.
Harsha Upadhyaya, Chief Investment Officer (Equity), Kotak Mahindra AMC, said the fund is a one-stop solution for long-term wealth creation and is a good choice for investors looking to participate in India’s growth story over the next few decades.
As a passive low-cost fund, it allows investors to participate in a diversified portfolio of large cap blue chip companies by tracking Nifty 50 Index, he added.
Starting an SIP for a long term and increasing it every year will be the right way to invest in this fund. This fund is ideal for those who believe in investment over speculation, he added.
Kotak Mutual Fund manages over ₹11,000 crore AUM across 10 passive strategies.
