Krishnakumar Natarajan, family sell 4.66 lakh Mindtree shares

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Mindtree co-founder Krishnakumar Natarajan and his family have sold over 4.66 lakh shares of the company, reducing their combined shareholding to 2.01 per cent.
The transactions were carried out by Krishnakumar N, wife Akila Krishnakumar and son Siddarth in multiple tranches between September 15-23, Mindtree said in a regulatory filing on Saturday. This reduced their combined shareholding from 2.29 per cent to 2.01 per cent, it added.
Earlier this month, another regulatory filing had stated that Natarajan and his family had sold over 42 lakh shares of the company in multiple tranches between April 30 and September 14 that had reduced their combined shareholding to 2.29 per cent.
Krishnakumar Natarajan, who held 1.96 per cent share, sold about 2.85 lakh shares, the filing said on Saturday.
Post the transaction, his shareholding reduced to about 1.79 per cent.
Akila sold about 1.32 lakh shares between September 15-21, bringing down her holding from 0.19 per cent to 0.11 per cent. Siddarth Krishna Kumar sold 49,405 shares and bought 1,000 shares, bringing his latest shareholding to 0.10 per cent. The shares were sold and purchased in the open market, the filing said.
Larsen and Toubro, which acquired majority share in Mindtree last year, had 61.08 per cent shareholding at the end of June 2020 quarter.
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...