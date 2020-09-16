Stocks

Krishnakumar sells Mindtree shares

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 16, 2020 Published on September 16, 2020

Mindtree co-founder Krishnakumar Natarajan and his family have sold over 42 lakh shares of the company, reducing their combined shareholding to 2.29 per cent. The transactions were carried out by Krishnakumar, wife Akila Krishnakumar and sons Siddarth and Abhirath between April 30 and September 14, according to a regulatory filing . Krishnakumar, who held 3.68 per cent at the end of the June quarter, sold about 28.47 lakh shares and acquired 15,000 shares. His shareholding now stands at 1.96 per cent. Shares were sold and purchased in the open market.

stocks and shares
Mindtree Ltd
