Lacklustre trading keeps benchmark indices flat

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Benchmark indices were trading flat on Friday afternoon ahead of quarterly results as investors remain cautious on the Covid-19 scare. The increasing Covid-19 cases and harsher restrictions in various parts of the country have negatively impacted market sentiment.
After a flat opening, the market remained volatile in the first half. Global markets provided mixed cues. While US markets ended firm overnight, Asian markets were trading mixed. Meanwhile, increased activity was witnessed in midcap and smallcap stocks.
At 1 pm, Sensex was at 49,741.60, down 4.61 points or 0.01 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 49,906.91 and an intraday low of 49,499.99. The Nifty 50 was at 14,862.70, down 11.10 points or 0.07 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 14,918.45 and an intraday low of 14,806.35.
Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research Limited, said, “Indian markets tried to gain some momentum in the early hours of the market and the Nifty breached 14,900 but the gains remained capped as Covid-19 cases continued to climb to unprecedented levels, raising the prospects of a wider lockdown in pockets of India.”
Ahead of the Q4 results seasons, the market is likely to witness stock specific action. Pharma stocks are also back in focus. Metal stocks lost momentum, erasing gains from the previous session.
Sun Pharma, Cipla, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors and Titan were among the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Tata Steel, UPL, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco and JSWL Steel were among the top laggards. On the sectoral front, banking and financials continue to lag behind along with metal stocks.
The Nifty Bank was down 0.27 per cent while Nifty Financial Services was down 0.23 per cent. The Nifty Metal was down 1.12 per cent. The Nifty Pharma, on the other hand, recorded significant gains and was up 2.58 per cent.
Among the broader indices, midcap and smallcap stocks continue to outperform. All broader indices were in green. The Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.07 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.74 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap index was up 0.36 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.95 per cent. However, the volatility index was down 0.92 per cent.
“Activity has now moved to mid-small-caps. Nifty Mid-cap & Nifty Small-cap indices are up by 17.4 per cent and 20 per cent respectively for the year against a 6.4 per cent gain for the Nifty. Bulls are chasing value in these segments,” said Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
