Lagnam Spintex in NSE main board

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 29, 2021

The stock of Lagnam Spintex is migrated from the SME Emerge platform to the main board of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd from September 30. The stock on Wednesday closed 5 per cent higher at ₹42.95. Commenting on the key announcement, Anand Mangal, Promoter and Managing Director of Lagnam Spintex, said, “It is really a proud moment for us as the company known for its quality and commitment is migrating from NSE Emerge to main board of NSE. It is a significant milestone achieved by us as this will boost liquidity to all investors.”

Published on September 29, 2021

