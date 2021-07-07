LIC hikes stake marginally in Cadila Health, Alembic Pharma

Pharma companies seems to be the flavour of LIC, as it hiked stake in two of them -- Cadila Health, Alembic Pharma -- during Q1 of current fiscal. However, none of the other companies from pharma sector has disclosed the shareholding pattern for the quarter. LIC has hiked its stake marginally in these companies, even as mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors reduced their holding.

For instance, in Cadila Healthcare, Life Insurance Corporation of India holding increased marginally from 3.30 per cent to 3.61 per cent. On the other hand, FPIs have cut their stake to 4.65 per cent (5.23 per cent) and mutual funds 5.83 per cent (6.41 per cent).

The stock has seen a fabulous run during the quarter. From ₹440.85 on March 31, Cadila Healthcare stock closed at ₹645.05 on June 30. During the quarter, the stock had registered its all-time high at ₹673.70 on the BSE.

Retail investors and high net worth individuals too increased their stake in Cadila Healthcare. While RII hiked their holding to 6.31 per cent (5.29 per cent), HNIs to 1 per cent (0.87 per cent).

Similarly in Alembic Pharmaceuticals, LIC stake increased to 3.46 per cent from 3.04 per cent.

However, the stock was moving in a narrow range during quarter between ₹910 and ₹1,010. Except LIC, others such as FPIs, MFs and retail investors have reduced their holding in the stock. HNIs shareholding increased marginally to 2.18 per cent from 2.17 per cent.