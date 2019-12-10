Broker's call: L&T (Buy)

Tracking deals: Fireside leads ₹20 cr round in SARVA
SARVA, a leading yoga studio chain, has raised ₹20 crore in its first institutional round led by Fireside ...
Emkay Global
L&T (Buy)
CMP: ₹1,276.9
Target: ₹1,559
Over the past year, the Government (Centre and the States) has seen a worsening of fiscal stress, driving a slowdown in public infra capex. As per the September 2019 RBI study on State finances, FY20E State infra spend will fall by 4.5 per cent compared with about 16 per cent CAGR over FY16-19 (not assuming further worsening since the presentation of the State budgets).
While we have argued in the past that a distributed public capex funding model led by Centre, States, municipalities and multi-lateral agencies alike provides cushion against such expansion in the fiscal deficit, we now believe that a near-term continuation of slowdown in order inflows is inevitable as slowing economy has further added to the pain.
Our monthly infra tracker suggests that tenders are still down 41 per cent YTD FY20 as of Nov19, indicating that order activity will likely remain low for H2FY20. Thus, despite a strong order inflow momentum in H1FY20 for L&T, we foresee a potential for lowering the guidance in Q3FY20 to 8-10 per cent growth from the current 10-12 per cent growth in order inflows.
We cut FY21/22E EPS by 4 per cent to factor in near-term concerns on order inflows. Despite the infra order weakness, strong hydrocarbon order backlog will support growth until FY21, in our view.
SARVA, a leading yoga studio chain, has raised ₹20 crore in its first institutional round led by Fireside ...
Social enterprises may have to balance between improving the lives of people and earning returns
Avanti Learning trains them in maths and science so that they get into best colleges
Sangam Ventures provides seed and early-stage funding to start-ups in the cleantech sector
They enable systematic investment similar to gold- accumulation plans and are relatively risk-free
Though the MCX Crude contract closed above ₹4,200, the breakout was not decisive
It’s just what your doctor prescribed — stay fit, reduce premium on your health policy
Onion is the Indian voter’s most lethal weapon on the ruling party. We saw this in the ‘onion election’ of ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...