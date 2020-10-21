L&T shares gain on bagging large orders

The construction arm of L&T has secured orders for its various businesses, it said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The Commercial and Residential Spaces arm of Buildings and Factories business has won orders from a reputed developer to construct a residential project and an office space in Mumbai.

The factories arm business has received an order from a leading global shipping and logistic company for the design and construction of warehousing logistics park at Mumbai. The factories arm has also secured a prestigious order for construction of 4000 tonnes per day capacity clinker plant in Odisha.

The Water & Effluent Treatment business has secured an order from Punjab Water Supply & Sewerage Board, for providing 24x7 surface-based water supply to Patiala town. The project is part of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

Another order has been secured from Gujarat Water Infrastructure Limited for design, construction, and operation of Navda to Chavand bulk water transmission pipeline project in Gujarat.

Railways Strategic Business of Transportation Infrastructure has won an order from National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The stock is up for the fourth straight day and has gained as much as 1.5 per cent to Rs 931 in morning trade.