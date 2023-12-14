Lupin Ltd inaugurated its first regional reference laboratory in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, under the Lupin Diagnostics division. The company reported that this expansion is a step towards providing accessible, affordable, and quality diagnostic healthcare services in South India. The newly launched laboratory is equipped with diagnostic technologies and boasts a team of highly qualified clinical experts.

The range of services includes molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, cytology, microbiology, serology, haematology, immunology, routine biochemistry, and more, covering both routine and specialised tests. As part of Lupin Diagnostics’ patient-centric approach, the Chennai laboratory follows control protocols to ensure accuracy and quality in diagnostic results. The temperature-controlled sample movement system maintains the consistent integrity of each sample.

Ravindra Kumar, CEO, Lupin Diagnostics, said, “Our vision extends beyond lab tests; it encompasses a commitment to empowering doctors and patients through precise, evidence-based diagnostics. With cutting-edge technology and a team of dedicated experts, we aim to redefine healthcare experiences, fostering a society where accurate diagnosis is a cornerstone of well-being. This expansion reflects our relentless dedication towards patient-centricity and purpose of being a catalyst for healthier lives.”

The shares were up by 0.58 per cent to ₹1,258.95 at 3:22 pm on the BSE.