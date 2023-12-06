Global pharma major Lupin has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application for Varenicline Tablets, 0.5 mg and 1 mg, for use as an aid to smoking cessation treatment.

The tablet is a generic equivalent of Chantix Tablets, 0.5 mg and 1 mg, of PF Prism C.V. The product will be manufactured at the company’s Pithampur facility in India.

In addition, the company claimed in its regulatory filing that it has invested 7.9 per cent of its revenue in research and development in FY23.

Lupin stock inches up by 0.19 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹1,260.55.